Round-up of results from the 49th Enkalon Trophy Ulster Superbike meeting at Bishopscourt in Co Down
Enkalon Trophy/Ulster Superbike Race 1 (8 laps)
1 C Phillips (Kawasaki) 9m 59.139s
2 K McGreevy (Kawasaki) +0.110s
3 D Matheson (BMW) +1.841s
4 R Gibson (BMW) +28.153s
5 A Spence (Honda) +29.338s
6 R Irwin (Honda) +30.210s
7 A Reid (Kawasaki) +33.985s
8 G McCoy (BMW) +40.597s
Fastest lap: Phillips 1m 13.176s (89.734mph)
Enkalon Trophy/Ulster Superbike Race 2 (9 laps)
1 K McGreevy (Kawasaki) 10m 59.838s
2 C Phillips (Kawasaki) +0.171s
3 D Matheson (BMW) +1.056s
4 R Irwin (Honda) +9.401s
5 A Reid (Kawasaki) +14.950s
6 J Campbell (BMW) +22.719s
7 G McCoy (BMW) +25.634s
8 A Spence (Honda) +27.328s
Fastest lap: McGreevy 1m 12.194s (90.955mph)
IFS David Wood Trophy Supersport Race 1 (8 laps)
1 K McGreevy (Kawasaki) 10m 12.562s
2 C Elkin (Yamaha) +15.128s
3 D Matheson (Yamaha) +22.512s
4 M Conlin (Ducati) +24.421s
5 A Carey (Honda) +26.376s
6 K Lavery (Yamaha) +34.103s
Fastest lap: McGreevy 1m 14.193s (88.504mph)
IFS David Wood Trophy Supersport Race 2 (8 laps)
1 K McGreevy (Kawasaki) 9m 55.525s
2 C Elkin (Yamaha) +5.146s
3 G Irwin (Ducati) +5.531s
4 D Matheson (Yamaha) +15.283s
5 M Conlin (Ducati) +31.491s
6 W Donnelly (Yamaha) +34.117s
Fastest lap: G Irwin 1m 13.048s (89.892mph)
Supertwins Race 1 (7 laps)
1 C Irwin (Aprilia) 9m 15.158s
2 C Elkin (Kawasaki) +0.696s
3 K Lavery (Kawasaki) +12.522s
4 J Yeardsley (Aprilia) +13.833s
5 J Bellars Smith (Kawasaki) +16.169s
6 D McMaster (Kawasaki) +16.256s
Fastest lap: Irwin 1m 17.472s (84.758mph)
Supertwins Race 2 (8 laps)
1 C Irwin (Aprilia) 10m 11.355s
2 C Elkin (Kawasaki) +4.155s
3 K Lavery (Kawasaki) +10.967s
4 J Yeardsley (Aprilia) +15.263s
5 D McMaster (Kawasaki) +19.119s
6 F Wherity (Yamaha) +29.667s
Fastest lap: Irwin 1m 14.937s (87.626mph)
ROUND-UP:
Damian Carson (Yamaha) and Alex Duncan (Suzuki) won the Superbike Cup races, while Shane Mulligan (Eamon Mulligan Yamaha) and Steven Love (Kawasaki) were the respective Supersport Cup winners.
In the Lightweight Supersport class, Rory Creith (Lamont Stone Kawasaki 400) won both races, while there were also doubles for Alexander Rowan (Rowan Racing Honda 250) in the Moto3 races and Bailey Dobson (Yamaha) in the SS300 class.
Rowan won the first Pre-Injection 600 race on the McKillop Motorcycles Kawasaki from Paul Demain (Yamaha), who turned the tables to win race two.
Graham McAleese (McKillop Motorcycles Kawasaki) and Nicky Burns (McKillop Motorcycles Kawasaki) took a win apiece in the Production Twins category.
William Graham (Tianda 300) and Fionn Stephens (Tianda 300) won the Moto-One races.
The Sidecar races were won by Darren O’Dwyer/Mark Gash (Baker Suzuki), with John Holden/Phil Knapton (ARS Kawasaki 600) twice finishing as the runners-up.
