Schoolboy motocross prospect Lewis Spratt claims treble at Magilligan to extend title lead in Youth Winter Series
Omagh’s Lewis Spratt continued his winning streak on the McCullagh’s Centra KTM in the B/W 85 class at Magilligan MX Park.
The venue was hosting round three of the Beyond Signage youth winter series and the teenager was in superb form at Magilligan.
Fastest in qualifying, the 14-year-old claimed three convincing championship victories in the B/W85 class to take the overall from Alfie Herron and Kole Nally. He also won the four-lap fun race at the end of the day.
“I’m really enjoying riding my bike at the minute and with good consistent results in the Beyond Signage winter series, it is great training before the start of the 2023 race season,” said Spratt, who leads the championship on 225 points with one round remaining on December 28.
Most Popular
Portadown’s Ethan Gawley was the overall winner in the 65 class on the Derryhale Haulage/AK Motorcycles/Fluid Plumbing KTM.
The Seagoe Primary School pupil, who leads the championship on 222 points, was fastest in practice and despite slipping off in race three had enough time to gather himself up to complete his treble, sealing the overall from Louie McGrath and Jamie Larkin. He completed a four-timer by winning the fun race.
Jamie McKee from Markethill was the overall winner of the S/W 85 class on the Salon Six KTM and joins James McCan at the top of the championship on 194 points.
Despite hitting the start gate in race one, the 12-year-old came through from fifth to win by over 19 seconds from Zac Rutherford and Daniel Devine, who had a great scrap for second.
McKee had to settle for second behind Randalstown’s James McCann in race two, with Devine completing the top three.
“The choke was left on at the start and I had to stop to turn it off,” McKee said, “I was virtually last when I got going again.”
There were no mistakes in race three as he had a 16-second advantage over Devine by the chequered flag.
In the auto class it was seven-year-old Caleb Duffy from Dungiven who claimed the overall with three wins from three starts.
In race one he came through from sixth on the opening lap to lead by the end of lap two, taking the chequered flag over 25 seconds clear of Ballymoney’s Freddie Carmichael. In his final two outings Duffy led from start to finish with Carmichael second. He completed a perfect day winning the fun race and leads the championship on 225 points.
The McCullough brothers, Cole and Robbie, had three terrific battles in the pit bike class with Cole eventually coming out on top.
In race one he had a three-second advantage over his brother Robbie by the finish but it was a harder earned victory in race two. The two 14-year-olds went bar to bar throughout the four laps with Robbie leading into the final corner.
However, Cole was not settling for second and forced his way past his brother to claim his second win by the chequered flag.
He then went on to complete a clean sweep with a gate to flag win in race three but Robbie still leads the championship race.
Randalstown’s Liam Devlin was the overall winner in the PW beginners championship with two wins and a second place in race three behind Jamie Carmichael.