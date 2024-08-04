Scott Swann declared winner of second National Superstock 1000 race at Silverstone MotoGP round after Josh Brookes disqualified
The sixth round of the championship was being held at the British MotoGP round as part of the programme of support races.
FHO Racing BMW rider Brookes was excluded along with team-mate Peter Hickman following a post-race technical inspection, when their brakes – ‘not as homologated’ – were deemed to be in breach of the regulations.
British Superbike regulars Brookes and Hickman were competing in the races as wild card riders.
Swann took the win on his Swann Racing Honda by just under four tenths of a second from Joe Talbot.
It comes after the Ulster rider had claimed his maiden win in the series at Knockhill in Scotland in June.
Swann is fourth in the standings, with Davey Todd – second and fourth in the weekend’s two races – leading the title race by 10 points on the Cheshire Mouldings BMW from Talbot.
Simon Reid finished ninth in Saturday’s opening race and sixth on Sunday on the DC Shoes Honda by Team IWR.
In the British Talent Cup class, young gun Jack Burrows was 15th and 12th in the two races, with fellow Ulster rider Peter Willis finishing 21st and 14th respectively.
