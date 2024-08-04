Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland’s Scott Swann was declared the winner of the second National Superstock 1000 race at Silverstone on Sunday after Josh Brookes was disqualified from the results.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sixth round of the championship was being held at the British MotoGP round as part of the programme of support races.

FHO Racing BMW rider Brookes was excluded along with team-mate Peter Hickman following a post-race technical inspection, when their brakes – ‘not as homologated’ – were deemed to be in breach of the regulations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

British Superbike regulars Brookes and Hickman were competing in the races as wild card riders.

Swann took the win on his Swann Racing Honda by just under four tenths of a second from Joe Talbot.

It comes after the Ulster rider had claimed his maiden win in the series at Knockhill in Scotland in June.

Swann is fourth in the standings, with Davey Todd – second and fourth in the weekend’s two races – leading the title race by 10 points on the Cheshire Mouldings BMW from Talbot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Reid finished ninth in Saturday’s opening race and sixth on Sunday on the DC Shoes Honda by Team IWR.