Six contenders have been nominated for the 2024 Irish Motorcyclist of the Year crown at the Adelaide Irish Motorbike Awards in Belfast on Friday.

The annual event will be held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast, where the winner will receive the famous Joey Dunlop trophy.

The annual event will be held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast, where the winner will receive the famous Joey Dunlop trophy.

The six nominees are: Jonathan Rea, Michael Dunlop, Glenn Irwin, Jack Kennedy, Eugene McManus and Scott Swann.

British Superbike rider Irwin has won the top award for the past two years and is in contention again after claiming eight victories in 2024 and finishing third in the championship.

Glenn Irwin has won the Irish Motorcyclist of the Year honour for the the past two years

Irwin also extended his unbeaten run of Superbike victories to 11 at the North West 200 with a hat-trick.

The 34-year-old has since announced his retirement from road racing but remains focused on winning the BSB crown for the first time this year with the Hager PBM Ducati team.

“Lifting the trophy again last season was one of the proudest moments of my career,” said Irwin.

“Joey Dunlop was a huge hero to us all. To win his trophy again was very emotional. Every young rider aspires to be like Joey growing up and to have this trophy named after him take pride of place in my home for the last year has been a real privilege.”

Dunlop also holds big claims following his exploits at the Isle of Man TT.

The Ballymoney rider won four more races to surpass his uncle Joey’s long-standing record of 26 victories, raising the bar to 29 after doubles in the Supersport and Supertwin races.

Dunlop also posted his fastest ever TT lap at 135.970mph, which was a new Superbike TT lap record and the fastest lap of the 2024 event.

He finished fourth in the Superbike race after his commanding lead was wiped out when he was forced to stop following the second pit-stop to fix his visor.

Rea, who has won the Irish Motorcyclist of the Year title a record nine times, is also on the shortlist.

The Ballyclare man joined Yamaha from Kawasaki for 2024 and although he finished in an unfamiliar 13th place in the World Superbike Championship, the six-time champion clinched a podium with third place at Donington Park.

Magheramorne’s Swann won five National Superstock 1000 races last year and finished third in the championship.

The Co Antrim man will compete in the British Superbike Championship this year for the first time with Team IWR.

Irishman Kennedy underpinned his standing as the most successful British Supersport rider ever with a fifth title.

Kennedy led Honda’s official return to the championship and won 10 races on his way to the top spot.

Randalstown’s Eugene McManus was also selected by the judges after earning his best British Supersport Championship finish of fourth, taking three podiums in 2024 in his first season on the Ducati Panigale V2 machine.