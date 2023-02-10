Events that have been called off include the Cookstown 100, North West 200, Tandragee 100, Armoy and Ulster Grand Prix, plus the Sunflower Trophy meeting at Bishopscourt.

The News Letter’s motorcycling journalist Kyle White wrote: “Road racing has endured a difficult few years after most events were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but this latest setback could have much more damaging consequences for the future of the sport.”

Here is how social media has been reacting to the news:

Action from the North West 200 in 2022

Fans took to Twitter and Facebook to give their views on the disappointment:

Alistair Haworth: Wow! That ones taken me by surprise.

Sylvia Harmer: That's sad to hear. Feel for all competitors who have already put time and money into their racing for 2023. Hope this can perhaps somehow be resolved. So sorry for all of you lads.

Bernie Dixon: That must be devastating for the men and women who love the roads and all people who make it happen.

Jordan: This really is the end of Road Racing in Northern Ireland.

Tut-tut: A sad time for Irish road racing.

Chris Benson: Shocking. Not great for bike fans or the tourist industry.

Scott: I really hope there’s a workable fix and we’re not seeing the start of the end!

SuperSic58: Appalling. Had a couple weekends planned around the NW, Armoy and the Ulster GP. This will hit the local economy hard. Sad times.

It was also a huge blow for the riders:

Six-time North West winner Glenn Irwin: I’m not sure what to tweet RE the news about all UC events being cancelled. I’ll have a think before saying something that I shouldn’t and do some research. Feeling angered, frustrated and like all riders very let down.