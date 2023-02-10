The news comes following a meeting of the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland Ulster Centre on Thursday night, when the decision was taken due to soaring insurance costs.

Clubs were facing costs three times higher for insurance than they paid in 2022, with the total overall quote for the necessary cover this year totalling around £400,000, the bulk of which was made up of public liability insurance.

Events that have been called off include the Cookstown 100, North West 200, Tandragee 100, Armoy and Ulster Grand Prix, plus the Sunflower Trophy meeting at Bishopscourt.

The North West 200 and all Ulster road races, short circuit and trials events have been cancelled in 2023.

A statement issued by the MCUI Ulster Centre said: “The consensus was that the costs proposed were, at this time, unsustainable for most clubs in order to provide the required public liability cover to run our planned events.

“The MCUI (UC) will, however, continue to pursue all options for the provision of Public Liability insurance, should they arise in the near future.

“We appreciate that this situation is far from ideal, however although we have been unable to secure the running of events for this year, this arrangement and decision will go a little way to at least allowing licence holders the opportunity to engage in competitive events, should they wish, with the appropriate cover and security.”