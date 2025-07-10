Davey Todd completed a treble at the 70th anniversary Steam Packet Southern 100 on Thursday with a hard-fought victory in the Senior race.

Todd had to work hard to keep Dean Harrison (Honda) at bay in a blazing race around the 4.25-mile Billown course.

The 8TEN Racing BMW rider took the lead from Harrison and the pair quickly broke away from Michael Dunlop (MD Racing BMW) in third.

In a two-horse race for victory, Todd opened a gap of almost half-a-second after the fourth lap in the hot sunshine on the Isle of Man, but Harrison responded with two blistering laps to pile on the pressure.

Davey Todd (8TEN Racing BMW) leads Dean Harrison (Honda) in the Steam Packet Senior race at the Southern 100 on Thursday. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

The Honda rider clocked a speed of 116.855mph on the fifth lap before upping the ante further with a new lap record for the race at 116.910mph – just under his absolute lap record of 116.941mph – on the penultimate lap, closing the deficit to 0.256s.

However, Todd held firm on the final lap and although Harrison considered a pass at the last corner, he thought better of it and it was Todd who took the win by 0.212s for a Superbike double after his victory on Wednesday.

Dunlop was on his own in third, over 16 seconds adrift, with Manx rider Nathan Harrison taking fourth on the H&H Motorcycles Honda ahead of Mike Browne (Honda), Michael Sweeney (MJR BMW) and Paul Jordan (Jackson Racing Honda).

Earlier, Browne won a frenetic Supersport race after a three-way battle with Todd and Dunlop.

Michael Dunlop finished third on the MD Racing BMW in the Steam Packet Senior race at the Southern 100.

The Irish rider and Todd set a hot pace at the front, while Dunlop was fourth after the first lap on the Milwaukee Ducati.

Dunlop passed Rob Hodson (SMT Racing Yamaha) to move into third on the second lap and set the fastest lap at 112.217mph on his next lap to close in on the leaders.

Todd was ahead after the fourth lap on the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda but Browne hit the front again and despite more pressure from Todd, he held on for the win on the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha by 0.159s from Todd, with Dunlop – who retired from third in Wednesday’s first Supersport race – 0.321s further back as he claimed his first podium of the meeting.

Hodson, Jamie Coward (KTS Racing/Stanley Stewart Triumph) and Jordan (Jackson Racing Honda) rounded out the top six.

Manx riders Nathan Harrison (H&H Motorcycles Honda) and Joe Yeardsley (SpinArena.net Yamaha) were seventh and eighth respectively.