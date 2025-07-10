Michael Dunlop clinched his 26th victory at the 70th anniversary Steam Packet Southern 100 on Thursday in a record-breaking Bettridges of Foxdale Car Sales Supersport race at the Billown course.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ulster rider, who finished third in Thursday’s opening Supersport race, got off the mark in style after a duel with Todd (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda).

Both riders shattered the lap record for the class with the first 112mph Supersport laps ever recorded on the 4.25-mile course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Browne – who won the earlier Supersport race from Todd – was third.

Michael Dunlop (Milwaukee Ducati) narrowly held off Davey Todd (Milenco by Padgett's Honda) to win the Bettridges of Foxdale Car Sales Supersport race at the Southern 100 on Thursday. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

The record went to Todd at 112.665mph on the final lap while Dunlop – who smashed the 112mph barrier on the fourth lap at 112.135mph as he reeled in Todd – upped his pace to 112.469mph on the seventh and final circuit.

Dunlop said: “It was a tight race and Davey had good pace – Davey always has good pace – and it was tight going.

“I knew if I could get away on my own I’d be alright but it was a scrappy last lap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s good to win another 600 race and it was my own fault yesterday with an issue (when Dunlop retired from third in Wednesday’s Supersport race).

“But fair play because the guys have worked hard all week.”

Dunlop made some changes to the Ducati after Thursday’s opening race and said the tweaks had paid off.

“I had far better pace there,” he added.

“I’m not sure who had the fastest lap of the race but I knew me and Davey were close.

“I knew he would try and slipstream me the whole way but I was very scrappy on that last lap because I was trying to keep things tight.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dunlop’s winning margin over Todd was 0.176s, with Browne 6.9s adrift in third on the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha.

Jamie Coward, returning from injury after a crash at the North West 200, prevailed in a four-rider battle for fourth on the KTS Racing Triumph, 12s behind Browne.

Coward was only 0.036s ahead of Rob Hodson (Yamaha), who had 0.386s in hand over Joe Yeardsley (SpinArena.net Yamaha).

Dominic Herbertson (GBS Ducati) and Michael Sweeney (EM Building Yamaha) were close behind in seventh and eighth respectively.