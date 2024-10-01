Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dungannon schoolboy Jack Burrows says he has ‘loved every minute’ of his maiden season in the British Talent Cup this year.

The 14-year-old was competing on the English circuits in the Moto3 class for the first time and finished 13th overall, claiming a debut podium at Snetterton in the wet.

Burrows also clinched his best finish in a fully dry race on Sunday at the final round of the championship, claiming eighth at Donington Park.

He was running in third place in the second race in the front group before he was taken out by another rider and later finished 13th in the last race after receiving a long lap penalty for exceeding the track limits.

Jack Burrows on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Moto3 Honda at Donington Park

The Ulster Moto3 champion will return to the British Talent Cup for a second year in the series in 2025.

“This year has been a steep learning curve but it’s a challenge I have loved every minute of,” he said.

“This weekend, Race 2 especially, I got to be in the front group and felt really comfortable so I’m excited to get to return to all the tracks next year now I have learnt them and have some valuable data to build on.

“A huge thank you to all my personal sponsors and everyone in the team, especially my Dad and Charlotte (Richardson) from RK Racing for letting me live the BSB dream. It’s been a great experience.”

His father, former racer and team owner John, said the young prospect had exceeded his expectations this year.

“I felt going into the year that if we could maybe get into the top 20 and then maybe be nicking some points towards the end of the season, then that was our goal,” he said.

“But Jack was finishing more consistently inside the points that not, and once you’ve had a few finishes inside the points, then that becomes the goal.

“I’m happy with what he’s doing and I looked at the times from the race in 2021 for the same bikes and same tyres, and Lucas Brown (2024 BTC champion) did a 1’53 in his first year and Jack did a 1’49.7. That would have been the fourth fastest time in that race.

“It gives me an indication of where he is at and the level has obviously moved up, which happens everywhere, but his times are strong.

“We’re in a better place because it’s our first year in the British championship… We’re reading data better and we’ve improved on bike set-up, and Jack knows how to race against those other boys better, so it’s just about making progress.”

Looking ahead to next season, Burrows said remaining in the series was the most sensible option for Jack’s career progression.

“We’ll be back in BTC next year and unfortunately Jack isn’t 15 until February. He could have gone to Superteens, but I feel if we went that route then we’ve almost lost this first year in BTC,” he said.

“With another chance in BTC next year and having knowledge of the tracks now, then hopefully he will be able to make another step forward.

