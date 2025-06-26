The Around A Pound Tandragee 100 returns on Friday for the first time since 2022 when record 33-time Isle of Man TT winner Michael Dunlop headlines the entry list.

​Dunlop is making his first racing appearance at the Co Armagh meeting since 2013, when he clinched a Superbike double in dominant style.

He won the Open and Tandragee 100 feature races by 26 seconds 12 years ago on a Honda Fireblade.

The 35-year-old will be a red-hot favourite in the Supersport and Superbike classes this weekend.

Michael Dunlop celebrates another win at the Isle of Man TT earlier in June. Dunlop is making his return to the Tandragee 100 this weekend for the first time since 2013. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

Dunlop was honoured with an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours this month in recognition of his motorcycling achievements, which he described as a “wonderful honour for me and my family”.

“I am proud to represent Northern Ireland sport, and motorcycling in this country,” said the Ballymoney man.

“Our team has had another brilliant year, with a hat-trick at the NW200, and smashing into the record books again at the Isle of Man TT.”

Dunlop has won 11 times at Tandragee and remains the lap record-holder in the Supersport class around the challenging 5.3-mile course.

He won four more races at the TT at the start of June, securing a record third consecutive quadruple around the 37.73-mile Mountain Course.

He will be the man to beat at Tandragee despite his long absence, but there is no shortage of rivals who will be aiming to give him a run for his money.

These include Manx racer Conor Cummins, who is competing at the event for the first time since making his debut in 2007.

Cummins is spearheading the charge for Dungannon team Burrows Engineering/RK Racing on BMW and Ducati machinery.

Leading Republic of Ireland rider Michael Sweeney is another key contender, while Banbridge man Shaun Anderson – a member of the organising North Armagh Club – will have designs on the podium.

The line-up includes former Manx Grand Prix winners Joe Yeardsley, Daniel Ingham and Ballymoney’s Darryl Tweed.

Manx prospect Marcus Simpson, the Senior Manx GP runner-up to Yeardsley in 2023, is entered, while an intriguing newcomer is Frenchman Amalric Blanc, who was 12th in the opening Superstock TT race.

Sadly, Derek McGee is sidelined through injury after he was wiped out in a crash at the IRRC round at Hengelo in the Netherlands last month.

Other riders coming out to support the event are Neil Kernohan and Ryan Whitehall, Liam and James Chawke, Andy Farrell and veteran Ian Lougher, who is entered in the Supertwins class.

Roads close for practice on Friday at 11am and will reopen no later than 9pm. A non-championship Supersport and Senior Support race are scheduled if time permits.