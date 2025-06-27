Michael Dunlop completed his first laps of the Tandragee 100 course in 12 years on Friday as practice got underway for the 61st running of the famous Ulster road race.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dunlop last raced at Tandragee in 2013, when he won both Superbike races on a Honda Fireblade by a commanding margin.

In an unfamiliar sight for the record 33-time Isle of Man TT winner, Dunlop was wearing a yellow newcomers bib as he reacquainted himself with the 5.3-mile course on his MD Racing BMW.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 35-year-old was second fastest in the Superbike/Supersport free practice session, 2.6 seconds behind early pacesetter Michael Sweeney.

Michael Dunlop during free practice at the Tandragee 100 on Friday on his MD Racing BMW. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Banbridge man Shaun Anderson was only 0.3s further adrift in third.