Tandragee 100: Michael Dunlop completes first laps of 5.3-mile course for first time since 2013

Kyle White
By Kyle White

News Letter Assistant Sports Editor

Published 27th Jun 2025, 14:11 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2025, 14:18 BST
Michael Dunlop completed his first laps of the Tandragee 100 course in 12 years on Friday as practice got underway for the 61st running of the famous Ulster road race.

Dunlop last raced at Tandragee in 2013, when he won both Superbike races on a Honda Fireblade by a commanding margin.

In an unfamiliar sight for the record 33-time Isle of Man TT winner, Dunlop was wearing a yellow newcomers bib as he reacquainted himself with the 5.3-mile course on his MD Racing BMW.

The 35-year-old was second fastest in the Superbike/Supersport free practice session, 2.6 seconds behind early pacesetter Michael Sweeney.

Michael Dunlop during free practice at the Tandragee 100 on Friday on his MD Racing BMW. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)
Michael Dunlop during free practice at the Tandragee 100 on Friday on his MD Racing BMW. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Banbridge man Shaun Anderson was only 0.3s further adrift in third.

Manxman Conor Cummins, riding for the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing team, was sixth as he returned to Tandragee for the first time since making his debut back in 2007.

