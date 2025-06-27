Tandragee 100: Michael Dunlop completes first laps of 5.3-mile course for first time since 2013
Dunlop last raced at Tandragee in 2013, when he won both Superbike races on a Honda Fireblade by a commanding margin.
In an unfamiliar sight for the record 33-time Isle of Man TT winner, Dunlop was wearing a yellow newcomers bib as he reacquainted himself with the 5.3-mile course on his MD Racing BMW.
The 35-year-old was second fastest in the Superbike/Supersport free practice session, 2.6 seconds behind early pacesetter Michael Sweeney.
Banbridge man Shaun Anderson was only 0.3s further adrift in third.
Manxman Conor Cummins, riding for the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing team, was sixth as he returned to Tandragee for the first time since making his debut back in 2007.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.