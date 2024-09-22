Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Danilo Petrucci clinched a terrific World Superbike treble at Cremona in Italy as Nicolo Bulega reduced Toprak Razgatlioglu’s championship lead to 13 points with three rounds to go.

Razgatlioglu was ruled out of the ninth round as he recovers from a collapsed lung, which he sustained in a crash in practice at Magny-Cours in France two weeks ago.

The Turkish rider missed all three races in France as his record-breaking run of 13 victories came to an abrupt halt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland’s Jonathan Rea was also absent at Cremona as he recuperates after injuring his thumb in a crash in the opening race at Magny-Cours.

Danilo Petrucci completed a World Superbike treble at Cremona in Italy

The Pata Prometeon Yamaha rider underwent surgery for a deep wound and, like Razgatlioglu, hopes to make his return at Motorland Aragon in Spain next weekend.

With Razgatlioglu ruled out, Ducati rider Bulega seized the chance to cut the championship leader’s advantage, finishing second in Saturday’s race, fourth in the Superpole race and third in the final race of the weekend, which was won by Petrucci on the Barni Spark Ducati from reigning champion Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Ducati).

Petrucci made history by becoming the first rider to win in MotoGP, World Superbikes, Superstock 1000, Superstock 600, MotoAmerica and a stage of the Dakar Rally.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s a great feeling,” said Petrucci.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I couldn’t believe it but when I took the helmet off, I could say that I won in MotoGP, Dakar and now back to road racing and winning in World Superbike.

“It’s something so unexpected; I have ticked all the boxes.

“It’s incredible that I achieved my first win in Italy again in front of the crowd, it’s something unbelievable and I appreciate everyone who joined us.”

It has been a remarkable season for Petrucci, who suffered serious injuries in a motocross training crash in May.

Reflecting on the incident, Petrucci said: “I was just afraid to die. I closed my eyes until we got to the ambulance and from that moment on, I said that this was my second chance and I started to be happy for what I have and be lucky and appreciate it instead of what I missed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought about the past and thought that maybe I could have done more on the sporting side but actually, I then thought after that I can still achieve great things.

“My results started to climb but it’s all my second chance.”

Title contender Bulega said he wasn’t completely satisfied with his results overall at a circuit that didn’t play to his strengths.

“More than yesterday it was difficult because all weekend I struggled a little bit to find the perfect set-up of my bike,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think this layout is not very good for my riding style, so I have to think too much when I ride and I’m not free to ride like I want.

“Third today, second yesterday, a lot of points, so I have to be happy because I have to consider that this track doesn’t fit very good to me.”

However, Bulega is feeling confident for the final three rounds of the season as he pushes to win the World Superbike title at his first attempt.

“Aragon I like, last year in Supersport I did a pole position and I won both races, so it’s a track that I like,” Bulega said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Estoril I don’t remember very well because I only rode there one time, my first time, in 2022, so I have to refresh my mind.