Bridewell, who earlier wiped out Irwin at the Melbourne Loop as they battled for the lead in Race Two, finished ninth in the rain at the Leicestershire circuit and now holds a slight advantage of 7.5 points over the Northern Ireland rider going into the final round at Brands Hatch in two weeks’ time.

The Wiltshire rider was due to start the race on pole but received a three-place grid penalty for the incident with Irwin.

The race was halted on lap 16 of 20 when Leon Haslam’s ROKiT BMW suffered an engine blow-up.

Glenn Irwin was ruled out of the final race of the weekend at Donington Park on the first lap with a bike issue on the BeerMonster Ducati. Picture: David Yeomans Photography

It was a bitter blow for Haslam, who was running in second place and on course for a big points haul to boost his title prospects.

McAMS Yamaha rider Jason O’Halloran won the race by 6.936s from Christian Iddon (Oxford Products Racing Ducati), with Josh Brookes third on the FHO Racing BMW.

OMG Yamaha’s Ryan Vickers crashed out of second place as he chased O’Halloran on lap two.

Charlie Nesbitt (MasterMac Honda by Hawk Racing), Jack Kennedy (Mar-Train Yamaha) and Storm Stacey (Starline Kawasaki) were the top six.

Kyle Ryde, 12th on the OMG Yamaha, has moved back ahead of Haslam into third in the standings, 35 points down on Bridewell. Haslam is six points further adrift in fourth place.

Honda Racing UK’s Andrew Irwin retired in the pits. Irwin was making his comeback from injury at Donington Park following a crash during a test at Knockhill in Scotland at the end of May.

Michael Dunlop, standing in for the injured Josh Owens, also pulled into the pits on the Crendon Honda by Hawk Racing.