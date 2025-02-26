Peter Hickman and Davey Todd have spoken for the first time about their plans for 2025 with the newly launched 8TEN Racing Team.

The Isle of Man TT winners will receive full BMW Motorrad Motorsport support for the British Superbike Championship, North West 200 and Isle of Man TT this season after parting company from Faye Ho’s FHO Racing outfit.

The team name represents the start numbers used by Todd and Hickman at the TT and the team is co-owned by both riders.

Hickman will continue working with crew chief Darren Jones, a successful partnership that has been in place since 2009, while Todd will again have Stewart Johnstone as his crew chief after a victorious association last year, when they worked together in the National Superstock 1000 Championship – winning the title – and at the major road races.

Peter Hickman (left) and Davey Todd are the co-owners of new team 8TEN Racing. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

“The opportunity provided by BMW Motorrad UK to co-own and run 8TEN Racing alongside Davey is an exciting concept, and having run my own team across other classes, the insight and experience I have gained over the last few years should put us in good stead to be competitive,” said 14-time TT winner Hickman.

“We know the M100RR very well which will allow some continuity, we’ll be looking to continue our success on the roads, and relish the challenge of being competitive in the British Superbike Championship.”

Todd, who won the Superstock and Senior TT races in 2024 for his maiden TT victories, was equally enthusiastic about the new venture.

“I’m really looking forward to this new chapter of my career, riding and co-owning 8TEN Racing,” he said.

“This structure will be a new dynamic to learn, but I’ve seen it work across other motorcycle championships like Supercross.

“I’m excited to be more involved in the dealings of the team, as well as build on the success I had with BMW last year which ended with a National title and TT victories.”

Todd will also compete in the Supersport and Supertwin classes on Honda and Paton machinery for Clive Padgett’s Milenco Racing team, while Hickman will ride his PHR Performance Triumph 765 Supersport machine and a Swan Yamaha Supertwin.

Scott Grimsdall, BMW Motorrad Head of Marketing & PR said: “It’s great to grasp this opportunity and expand the number of riders and teams competing on BMW machinery for the 2025 season.

"Peter and Davey have such enthusiasm for this new project, and will receive continued support from BMW Motorrad Motorsport as the team looks to establish themselves in the British Superbike paddock, as well as look to continue their respective achievements on the roads.

"Following the National Superstock win for Davey last year, unrivalled TT victories in the Superstock, Superbike and Senior categories, and a new M1000RR for 2025, there is real optimism among us that 8TEN Racing can deliver further success for the brand.”