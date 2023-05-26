TT 2023: Practice and race schedule for expanded programme | Saturday slot for Senior showpiece
The blue riband Senior TT will also be held on a Saturday for the first time after being moved from its traditional Friday slot, while the festival will get under way with the first Supersport race on Saturday, June 3 instead of the usual Superbike TT, which will instead run on Sunday, June 4.
Practice week begins on Monday, May 29 on the Isle of Man with a daytime session and continues each evening from 6.30pm until Friday, June 2 when a further daytime qualifying session will be run from 1pm to give competitors more time in between the conclusion of practice and the first races on Saturday.
The two extra solo races this year will increase the prospects of Ian Hutchinson’s record five-wins-in-a-week feat from 2010 being equalled or even surpassed.
Only four riders have ever managed to win four or more races in a week at the TT, including Phillip McCallen (1996), Hutchinson (2010), Michael Dunlop (2013 and 2014) and Peter Hickman (2022).
Practice Schedule:
Monday, May 29 (Free Practice)
10:40: Newscomers Speed Control Lap
10:55: Supersport & Supertwin
11:35: Superbike & Superstock
12:20: Sidecars
(Qualifying 1)
13:20: Supersport & Supertwin
14:00: Superbike & Superstock
14:45: Sidecar
Tuesday, May 30 (Qualifying 2)
18:30: Superbike & Superstock
19:20: Supersport & Supertwin
20:10: Sidecar
Wednesday, May 31 (Qualifying 3)
18:30: Superbike, Superstock & Supersport
20:10: Sidecar
Thursday, June 1 (Qualifying 4)
18:30: Superbike & Superstock
19:20: Supersport & Supertwin
20:10: Sidecar
Friday, June 2 (Qualifying 5)
13:00 Sidecars
13:45: Supersport & Supertwin
14:45: Superbike & Superstock
Race Schedule:
Saturday, June 3 (Race Day 1)
10:30: Solo Warm-Up (1 lap)
11:45: Monster Energy Supersport TT Race 1 (4 laps)
14:15: 3wheeling.media Sidecar TT Race 1 (3 laps)
Sunday, June 4 (Race Day 2)
13:30: Solo Warm-Up (1 lap)
14:40: RST Superbike TT (6 laps)
Tuesday, June 6 (Race Day 3)
10:30: Solo Warm-Up (1 lap)
10:50: Sidecar Shakedown (1 lap)
11:45: RL360 Superstock TT Race 1 (3 laps)
14:00: Carole Nash Supertwin TT Race 1 (3 laps)
Wednesday, June 7 (Race Day 4)
10:30: Solo Warm-Up (1 lap)
11:45: Monster Energy Supersport TT Race 2 (4 laps)
14:15: 3wheeling.media Sidecar TT Race 2 (3 laps)
Friday, June 9 (Race Day 5)
10:30: Solo Warm-Up (1 lap)
11:45: RL360 Superstock TT Race 2 (3 laps)
14:00: Carole Nash Supertwin TT Race 2 (3 laps)
Saturday, June 10 (Race Day 6)
10:30: Solo Warm-Up (1 lap)
11:20: Celebrating 100 years of Sidecars at the TT
12:15: Milwaukee Senior TT (6 laps)