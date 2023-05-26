The blue riband Senior TT will also be held on a Saturday for the first time after being moved from its traditional Friday slot, while the festival will get under way with the first Supersport race on Saturday, June 3 instead of the usual Superbike TT, which will instead run on Sunday, June 4.

Practice week begins on Monday, May 29 on the Isle of Man with a daytime session and continues each evening from 6.30pm until Friday, June 2 when a further daytime qualifying session will be run from 1pm to give competitors more time in between the conclusion of practice and the first races on Saturday.

The two extra solo races this year will increase the prospects of Ian Hutchinson’s record five-wins-in-a-week feat from 2010 being equalled or even surpassed.

Northern Ireland's Michael Dunlop is aiming to add to his tally of 21 Isle of Man TT victories

Only four riders have ever managed to win four or more races in a week at the TT, including Phillip McCallen (1996), Hutchinson (2010), Michael Dunlop (2013 and 2014) and Peter Hickman (2022).

Practice Schedule:

Monday, May 29 (Free Practice)

10:40: Newscomers Speed Control Lap

10:55: Supersport & Supertwin

11:35: Superbike & Superstock

12:20: Sidecars

(Qualifying 1)

13:20: Supersport & Supertwin

14:00: Superbike & Superstock

14:45: Sidecar

Tuesday, May 30 (Qualifying 2)

18:30: Superbike & Superstock

19:20: Supersport & Supertwin

20:10: Sidecar

Wednesday, May 31 (Qualifying 3)

18:30: Superbike, Superstock & Supersport

20:10: Sidecar

Thursday, June 1 (Qualifying 4)

18:30: Superbike & Superstock

19:20: Supersport & Supertwin

20:10: Sidecar

Friday, June 2 (Qualifying 5)

13:00 Sidecars

13:45: Supersport & Supertwin

14:45: Superbike & Superstock

Race Schedule:

Saturday, June 3 (Race Day 1)

10:30: Solo Warm-Up (1 lap)

11:45: Monster Energy Supersport TT Race 1 (4 laps)

14:15: 3wheeling.media Sidecar TT Race 1 (3 laps)

Sunday, June 4 (Race Day 2)

13:30: Solo Warm-Up (1 lap)

14:40: RST Superbike TT (6 laps)

Tuesday, June 6 (Race Day 3)

10:30: Solo Warm-Up (1 lap)

10:50: Sidecar Shakedown (1 lap)

11:45: RL360 Superstock TT Race 1 (3 laps)

14:00: Carole Nash Supertwin TT Race 1 (3 laps)

Wednesday, June 7 (Race Day 4)

10:30: Solo Warm-Up (1 lap)

11:45: Monster Energy Supersport TT Race 2 (4 laps)

14:15: 3wheeling.media Sidecar TT Race 2 (3 laps)

Friday, June 9 (Race Day 5)

10:30: Solo Warm-Up (1 lap)

11:45: RL360 Superstock TT Race 2 (3 laps)

14:00: Carole Nash Supertwin TT Race 2 (3 laps)

Saturday, June 10 (Race Day 6)

10:30: Solo Warm-Up (1 lap)

11:20: Celebrating 100 years of Sidecars at the TT

