Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Adam McLean is set to compete at the Isle of Man TT for the first time since 2018.

The Tobermore man is riding a 700 Yamaha Supertwin for Flitwick Motorcycles.

McLean made his debut at the TT in 2017 and returned to the Mountain Course the following year as part of the Cookstown-based McAdoo Racing team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was ruled out for the 2019 season following a crash at the Tandragee 100 and endured a 14-month layoff before returning to action in 2020 in the British championship in the Junior Superstock class.

Adam McLean is set to ride a Yamaha Supertwin for Flitwick Motorcycles at the Isle of Man TT

However, he suffered a further crash in qualifying at Brands Hatch, breaking his right humerus, and complications over a right wrist injury left McLean fearing his racing days could be over.

He managed to overcome the injury and battled back to fitness in 2021, claiming podium finishes at Armoy.

With none of the major road races taking place due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions in 2021, McLean’s return to the TT Mountain Course was put on hold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He missed the event again in 2022 after parting company from the McAdoo Racing team, while his plans to return to the Mountain Course at the Manx Grand Prix to ride a TZ250 Yamaha for LayLaw Racing team were thwarted after he broke his collarbone in a motocross accident shortly before the event.

He sat out the TT last year due to budget pressures but raced at the Manx Grand Prix on the LayLaw Racing Yamaha, finishing fifth despite incurring a one-minute time penalty for failing to make his compulsory pit-stop. The Ulsterman was a runner-up in the race in 2018 at the Classic TT.

Speaking at the Manx GP last August, McLean – who continued riding for Banbridge team J McC Roofing Racing this year for a second season – said: “I didn’t do the TT but the Manx was in the plan.

“The structure of the team doesn’t allow that [TT] with the costs involved and I had missed the TT for four years in a row, so I wasn’t going to panic about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People see the big set up and think that it’s all covered but there’s a huge cost involved and that’s a big reason why I didn’t go to the TT.

“The Manx is a lot more relaxed and there’s a lot less responsibility on my shoulders.”