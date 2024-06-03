Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Australian rider David Johnson has been ruled out of the remainder of the 2024 Isle of Man TT after a huge crash in Sunday’s RST Superbike race.

Johnson came off the Platinum Club Kawasaki at the K Tree and was taken to Noble’s Hospital.

He escaped with only a fractured collarbone in the incident and has been left battered and bruised, although Johnson says he will remain in the paddock.

In a post on social media, Johnson said he crashed due to a ‘strange tank-slapper’.

David Johnson had a huge crash in the Superbike TT on the Platinum Club Kawasaki on Sunday

“Superbike TT…. Everything was going well. Was happy with the pace and feel with the bike and was comfortably running in the 131mph laps which is definitely the best start to the TT race week ever for me,” Johnson said.

“I had a brake fade issue just before the final lap so I backed the pace off to bring her home in a comfortable 8th.

“Unfortunately I had a very strange tank slapper at K Tree which I’ve never experienced before and I couldn’t recover it.

“I managed to roll off the side of the bike and go straight down the middle of the road. I’m battered and bruised and luckily only fractured my collarbone.

“Thanks for all the messages and calls. I’ll be back in the paddock tomorrow but that’s unfortunately the end of TT 2024 for me.”