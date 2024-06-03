TT 2024: Australian rider David Johnson escapes serious injury following high-speed crash at K Tree in Superbike race
and live on Freeview channel 276
Johnson came off the Platinum Club Kawasaki at the K Tree and was taken to Noble’s Hospital.
He escaped with only a fractured collarbone in the incident and has been left battered and bruised, although Johnson says he will remain in the paddock.
In a post on social media, Johnson said he crashed due to a ‘strange tank-slapper’.
“Superbike TT…. Everything was going well. Was happy with the pace and feel with the bike and was comfortably running in the 131mph laps which is definitely the best start to the TT race week ever for me,” Johnson said.
“I had a brake fade issue just before the final lap so I backed the pace off to bring her home in a comfortable 8th.
“Unfortunately I had a very strange tank slapper at K Tree which I’ve never experienced before and I couldn’t recover it.
“I managed to roll off the side of the bike and go straight down the middle of the road. I’m battered and bruised and luckily only fractured my collarbone.
“Thanks for all the messages and calls. I’ll be back in the paddock tomorrow but that’s unfortunately the end of TT 2024 for me.”
Johnson finished 11th in Saturday’s opening Supersport race.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.