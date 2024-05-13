Northern Ireland's Lee Johnston won the opening Supersport race at the Isle of Man TT in 2019 for his maiden success at the event

Northern Ireland’s Lee Johnston has been ruled out of the Isle of Man TT through injury.

The Ashcourt Racing rider’s withdrawal from the 2024 meeting was confirmed on Monday.

Johnston broke his right leg during a pre-season crash in Spain in February as he worked towards a comeback after a life-threatening crash at the 2023 North West 200.

The Fermanagh man said he was ‘devastated’ to miss the event for a second consecutive year.

“I’m absolutely devasted to be missing the TT for a second year,” said the 35-year-old.

“The last 12 months have without doubt been the toughest of my racing career, but the support from my team, family and the fans has been incredible.

“I’ve been working with some amazing medics and physiotherapists since the crash and I’ve been doing everything possible to get the leg strong enough to race at the TT, but it’s not to be.

“I go to the TT because I want to win and, these days, everything has to be perfect to get on the podium and that includes fitness.

“It’s another huge blow for both me and the team but they’ve been fantastic, and I’ve now got the time to get myself back to 100%.”

The Maguiresbridge man, who now lives in Huddersfield, claimed his sole win around the Mountain Course at the TT in the opening Supersport race in 2019.

He was set to ride Honda machinery in the Superbike and Superstock classes and Triumph in the Supersport category.