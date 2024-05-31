Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peter Hickman put down a marker with the fastest lap of practice week at the Isle of Man TT on Friday evening at 134mph on his Superstock machine.

The Monster Energy by FHO Racing rider lapped at 134.638mph on his second lap after clocking 130.859mph from a standing start.

Hickman holds the outright TT lap record after setting a blistering new benchmark in 2023 at 136.358mph on his Superstock machine.

The 37-year-old was 12.6s ahead of Davey Todd (Milwaukee BMW), who lapped at 132.976mph from a standing start, with Michael Dunlop slotting into third on his MD Racing Honda (132.674mph).

Peter Hickman lapped at over 134mph in qualifying at the Isle of Man TT on the Monster Energy by FHO Racing BMW

Hickman was second fastest in Superbike qualifying, only seven tenths of a second slower than Todd, whose 133.942mph lap in the afternoon was the 28-year-old’s fastest ever around the 37.73-mile Mountain Course.

“I’m over the moon and we changed the bike after the other day [Wednesday] when we did 131.9mph even though we went the wrong way with the set-up,” said Todd.

“We went back to the other set-up and I didn’t expect that [133mph lap].

“It’s funny because Ewan McGuinness went through the data and said my ideal lap was 133.9mph putting together my best sectors, so now I’ve told him he needs to tell me I can do 137mph!

“Conditions are still not ideal. It was windy up on the Mountain and the grip’s not there on the track, but at least the damp patches are gone.”

Honda Racing UK’s Dean Harrison was fourth fastest, lapping at 132.596mph as he continues to make strides with the factory Fireblade machine.

The Bradford man, now living in Laxey on the Isle of Man, is playing catch-up on his main rivals after he did not have a Superbike or Supersport machine at the North West 200.

Australian Josh Brookes underscored his status as a potential podium challenger with a 131.509mph lap on the Monster Energy by FHO Racing BMW to go fifth quickest on the Superbike leaderboard.

Brookes has consistently been the fastest rider through the speed trap on the Sulby straight and broke the timing beam at 205.6mph on the M1000RR machine.

The 41-year-old returned to the TT last year for the first time in five years and finished fifth in the Senior race, setting a personal best lap of 132.529mph.

John McGuinness had a solid day on the factory Honda, with the 23-time winner lapping at 130.745mph for the fifth fastest time ahead of Aussie David Johnson on the Platinum Club Kawasaki (129.335mph).

In the Supertwin class, Dunlop did two laps on the MD Racing Paton at the end of Friday night’s session and led the times at 121.82mph from Hickman (Swan Yamaha), who did 120.85mph in the afternoon.

Manx brothers Ryan and Callum Crowe set the pace in the Sidecar class at 119.19mph for their fastest ever lap.

Ben Birchall – a 12-time winner – and new passenger Kevin Rousseau were involved in a crash at the Mountain Box but escaped serious injury.