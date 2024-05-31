Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michael Dunlop continued on an upward trajectory on his MD Racing Yamaha as he set the fastest Supersport lap of the week at the Isle of Man TT.

Dunlop rode a Triumph 765 in Monday’s opening qualifying session but reverted to the Yamaha R6 for Wednesday’s practice and promptly jumped to the top of the times with two laps in excess of 126mph.

The Ballymoney rider was back out on the Yamaha in Friday’s afternoon session – suggesting he will opt to ride the machine in Saturday’s opening Monster Energy Supersport TT – and upped his pace to 127.649mph.

Dunlop has won the last four Supersport races at the TT on Yamaha machinery and holds the lap record at 130.403mph set in 2023.

Michael Dunlop powers through Kirk Michael village on his Yamaha R6 during qualifying at the Isle of Man TT

The Ulsterman was 3.675s ahead of Yorkshireman Coward, who lapped at 127.21mph on the KTS Racing/Stanley Stewart Triumph, while Monday pacesetter Todd was third on the Powertoolmate Ducati after a lap of 126.45mph, 6.417s down on Dunlop.

Hickman was fourth fastest at 125.25mph on the Trooper Triumph by PHR (125.25mph) ahead of James Hillier (Bournemouth Kawasaki) who did 125.024mph and Cork man Browne (124.753mph) on the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha.

In the Supertwin class, Hickman was fastest on the Swan Yamaha at 120.885mph from Herbertson on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Paton (120.036mph) and Todd (Dafabet Kawasaki), who did 119.259mph.

Michael Rutter was next on the Bathams Yamaha at 118.097mph from Ulsterman Adam McLean on the Flitwick Motorcycles Yamaha (117.336 mph), who is competing at the TT for the first time since 2018.

In the Sidecars, Manx brothers Ryan and Callum Crowe (KEL Properties Honda) set their best lap at 119.191mph to lead the way by 32.512s from Peter Founds and Jevan Walmsley (115.885mph) in the FHO Racing Honda outfit.