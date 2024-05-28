Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tuesday’s qualifying sessions at the Isle of Man TT have been cancelled due to declining weather conditions around the Mountain Course.

The organisers had pressed ahead with the decision to try and run the second night of practice as planned after poor weather including low cloud and rain earlier in the day.

Roads closed around the 37.73-mile course at 6pm but the Superbike and Superstock session did not go ahead as scheduled at 6:30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reports began to emerge of light rain in the Ballacraine area of the course and Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson targeted a new start time of 6:55pm.

Tuesday's practice sessions at the Isle of Man TT were called off due to deteriorating weather

However, a sharp shower was reported on the Mountain and the decision to cancel was confirmed at 7:01pm.

Qualifying began on Monday after a four-hour delay due to mist and wet roads following overnight rain.

Ballymoney’s Michael Dunlop recorded the fastest lap on his Hawk Racing Honda Superbike at 129.59mph, while Peter Hickman led the Superstock times on the FHO Racing BMW at 129.032mph and topped the Supertwin session on the Swan Yamaha at 118.011mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Davey Todd was quickest in the Supersport class on Monday on the Powertoolmate Ducati with a speed of 125.601mph.

Roads are scheduled to close on Wednesday at 6pm for evening practice, with a more favourable forecast for the remainder of the week.