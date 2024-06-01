TT 2024: WATCH as Michael Dunlop announced on stage as new joint most successful TT rider ever after 26th victory
Michael Dunlop made history after equalling his uncle Joey’s record of 26 Isle of Man TT victories on Saturday.
The Northern Ireland man won the opening Supersport race to kick off the 2024 meeting on a high.
Dunlop was cheered by thousands of fans at the TT Grandstand and was announced on stage to a rapturous reception at a packed fan park.
