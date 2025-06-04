TT 2025: Czech racer Veronika Hankocyova being treated for head, chest and arm injuries after crash in opening Supertwin race

Veronika Hankocyova on her Aprilia Supertwin machine at Ramsey hairpin during qualifying at the Isle of Man TT. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press)Veronika Hankocyova on her Aprilia Supertwin machine at Ramsey hairpin during qualifying at the Isle of Man TT. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press)
Czech racer Veronika Hankocyova sustained head, chest and arm injuries following a crash in the opening Metzeler Supersport race at the Isle of Man TT.

Hankocyova came off at Douglas Road Corner and was taken to Noble’s hospital by air ambulance.

She was reported to be conscious and talking after the incident on Tuesday on her Aprilia machine and is continuing to receive treatment.

