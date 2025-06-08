TT 2025: French competitor Jonathan Goetschy 'serious but stable' after Superstock crash

Kyle White
By Kyle White

News Letter Assistant Sports Editor

Published 8th Jun 2025, 18:33 BST

French rider Jonathan Goetschy is in a “serious but stable” condition following a crash at Glen Helen in Friday’s second Superstock race at the Isle of Man TT.

He was treated at the scene before being flown by air ambulance to Noble’s Hospital.

An update said his condition was “reported as serious but stable, and he continues to receive treatment for head, chest and spinal injuries”.

Czech rider Veronika Hankocyova remains in Noble’s after her accident in the opening Supertwin race at Douglas Road corner.

French rider Jonathan Goetschy (Optimark Road Racing Team BMW) was injured in a crash in the second Superstock race at the Isle of Man TT. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)French rider Jonathan Goetschy (Optimark Road Racing Team BMW) was injured in a crash in the second Superstock race at the Isle of Man TT. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)
Hankocyova is “reported as stable, conscious and talking, and continues to receive treatment for head, chest and arm injuries”.

Tom Weeden also remains in hospital after a crash at Glen Helen when his throttle stuck open after he clipped a wall.

Weeden is reported as stable and “continues to receive treatment for back, leg, and ankle injuries”.

Italy’s Maurizio Bottalico is receiving treatment for shoulder injuries after clipping a wall at Crosby in the second Superstock race.

