Dean Harrison won his maiden Superstock race at the Isle of Man TT after reeling in early leader Davey Todd on Tuesday.

It was Harrison’s fourth career TT win and the Honda Racing UK rider was a deserving winner after recording a blistering final lap in the reduced two-lap race at 135.692mph.

Superbike winner Todd was 11.656s back on the 8TEN Racing BMW, with Northern Ireland’s Michael Dunlop in third on his MD Racing BMW, 20.5s further behind.

Dunlop’s rostrum finish was a record-equalling 47th podium at the TT, putting him level with 23-time winner John McGuinness.

The race was switched from the afternoon to the evening contingency slot because of wet patches around the Mountain Course after heavy rain and gales overnight on Monday.

On the first lap, Todd was 2.37s ahead at the Bungalow, but his lead was down to 0.4s at the end of the lap, with Dunlop 20.1s in arrears.

Todd’s first lap from a standing start was 133.712mph with Harrison slightly slower at 133.658mph.

Todd had caught and passed Dunlop by the end of the first lap and they were together on the road as they started lap two.

Harrison had forged ahead on corrected time by 2.325s at Glen Helen and he went on to extend his advantage, upping his lead to five seconds at Ramsey hairpin.

The Bradford man, now based on the Isle of Man, continued to increase his gap over Todd, taking his first TT win since the 2019 Senior by over 11 seconds.

Todd’s final lap was 134.077mph, with Dunlop clocking a speed of 134.081mph.

Behind the top three, James Hillier finished fourth on the Muc-Off Kawasaki, with Ian Hutchinson (MLav Racing BMW) and Manxman Conor Cummins (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW) the top six.