Ulster Grand Prix celebration day announced to mark centenary | Bruce Anstey, Ray McCullough and Glenn Irwin confirmed for event at Dundrod

The event will be held in the race paddock area at the Dundrod course on Saturday, August 20, featuring a large display of classic and racing machinery.

Last held in 2019 – when Peter Hickman set a new record 136mph lap and dominated with an unprecedented seven wins from seven starts – the Ulster Grand Prix was scheduled to take place this year from August 16-20.

However, hopes the historic meeting would return to the calendar were dashed in March after a government funding package of up to £800,000 for the UGP and North West 200 fell through at the final stage.

Bruce Anstey leads Peter Hickman, Conor Cummins and Dan Kneen in the feature Superbike race at the Ulster Grand Prix in 2017. Anstey won the race on the Padgett's Honda RC213V-S for his 13th victory at the event.

Next month’s ‘celebration day’ has been organised by the Ulster Grand Prix Supporters’ Club and Dundrod and District Motorcycle Club, supported by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council.

New Zealand’s Anstey has won 13 times at the Ulster GP, achieving his last victory in a memorable feature Superbike race in 2017, when Anstey held off Hickman, Dean Harrison, Dan Kneen and Conor Cummins for a popular win on the Padgett’s Honda RC213V-S MotoGP derived racer.

The 52-year-old has been out of action in recent seasons after recovering from cancer, although Anstey made an emotional return at the Classic TT in 2019, winning the Lightweight 250cc race on Clive Padgett’s Honda.

Fellow special guest and ‘Dromara Destroyer’ McCullough was the last winner of a World Championship Grand Prix race at Dundrod, earning a famous win in the 250cc class.

Popular New Zealander Bruce Anstey celebrates his 13th Ulster Grand Prix victory with the Padgett's Honda team in 2017.

A lap of the 7.4-mile course with 100 motorcyclists will also take place on the day. Riders wishing to take part can secure their place online at www.ulstergrandprix.net.