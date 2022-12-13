The event – last held in 2019 – is scheduled for August 18-19 in 2023 and is being organised by the Dundrod Club after the Revival Racing Motorcycle Club shelved its bid to resurrect the race next year.

The Revival Club, whose directors are former top road racer Phillip McCallen and Robin Titterington, officially withdrew its date application in October.

In a statement at the time, the club said: “Unfortunately, due to the shortness of available time to develop the plan with all vested parties such as the MCUI (UC), sponsors, local and central government, we cannot ascertain how much funding is available to run a successful event, therefore the risk in running the UGP is simply far too great for us to consider.

The Ulster Grand Prix at Dundrod was last held in 2019 after the event was hit by financial troubles.

“As this situation is unlikely to change in time to allow us to progress for 2023, we have therefore reluctantly withdrawn our UGP date application with the MCUI (UC).”

The Dundrod Club also applied to run the Ulster Grand Prix and is working towards hosting the historic road race over two days next summer.

The club was issued with a winding up order after accumulating debts of around £300,000 and entered into a company voluntary arrangement with creditors.

This year was the centenary of the Ulster GP and although no racing took place on the iconic Dundrod course, a celebration day was held in August organised by the UGP Supporters Club.

England's Peter Hickman won a record seven races from seven starts at the Ulster Grand Prix in 2019 and set a new outright lap record at 136.415mph to re-establish the event as the world's fastest road race.

Plans are also in full swing for the North West 200 in May after vital funding worth £275,000 – including £96,000 of extra in-kind support – was rubber-stamped by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council last week.

In a statement, Coleraine and District Motor Club welcomed the decision and said Northern Ireland’s biggest motorcycle race was crucial to the local economy.

“The North West 200 motorcycle races play a vital role in the economy of Northern Ireland’s north coast area, attracting millions of pounds of revenue from visitors to the event,” said the statement.

“Coleraine and District Motor Club are delighted a funding package for the 2023 event has finally been agreed by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

“That support, which will see the Council build the course and supply office accommodation alongside providing financial backing, is vital to secure the event’s future.

“The organisers can now proceed with organising next year’s race week which will take place on May 7-13.”

2023 Road Racing Dates

Spring Cup, Scarborough – April 15-16

Cookstown 100 – April 21/22

Tandragee 100 – April 28/29

North West 200 – May 9-13

Isle of Man TT – May 29-June 10

Kells – June 24-25

Skerries 100 – July 1-2

Cock ’O the North, Scarborough – July 1-2

Walderstown – July 8-9

Southern 100 – July 10-13

Faugheen – July 15-16

Munster – July 22-23

Barry Sheene Classic, Scarborough – July 22-23

Armoy – July 28-29

Athea – August 5-6

August 18-19 – Ulster Grand Prix

August 20-28 – Manx Grand Prix

Gold Cup, Scarborough – September 23-24

