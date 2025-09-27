Saturday’s Ulster Superbike meeting at Bishopscourt in Co Down has been abandoned following heavy rain.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The organisers made the decision on safety grounds, with standing water on the course and no let-up in the wet weather.

Clerk of the Course Mark Sanlon said that while there was obvious disappointment, particularly after the MCRRCI stepped in to run the event when original promoters Enniskillen and District MCC pulled out, the safety of riders is always paramount.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two races did take place before conditions deteriorated, including the opening Ulster Supersport race, which was won by McAdoo Racing Kawasaki’s Korie McGreevy after a close battle with Cork’s Mike Browne (BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha).

Korie McGreevy (McAdoo Racing Kawasaki) and Mike Browne (BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha) in the Supersport race at Bishopscourt before the event was abandoned on Saturday. (Photo by Rod Neill Pacemaker Press)

Sanlon said: “We knew there was a weather front coming in around three o’clock with rain prior to that, but we had a heavy shower around a quarter-to-one and it just flooded the circuit.

“It was the worst I’d ever seen it and down at the first corner, there was a river running across it; then into the hairpin and up around the back was flooded too – I haven’t seen that much water on a circuit before, especially at Bishopscourt.

“It’s just disappointing because we came in to run the race because we wanted to make sure all the riders got all of their rounds, but there was nothing we could do about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We ran the Supersport race and the MotoOne race, and they got their trophies, and the rest of the trophies were given out based on timed practice.

“Korie McGreevy got the Man of the Meeting award and the fastest lap of the day, so the awards were presented anyway because we appreciate the people who turned up; the marshals, officials, First Aid – everybody was there to make sure it happened,” he added. “It was just out of our control.

“We’ll be back and we keep trying. At the end of the day, we’re trying to run these events for the competitors and the spectators. It’s hard work but we keep trying, and that’s our job, and hopefully everybody appreciates what we try to do.

“Everything was running quite smoothly even though it was wet and the riders were riding well too, which was good to see, but safety is paramount and we didn’t want to take any risks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone is away home safe and that’s the main thing. We had one rider off and he was uninjured, which was another positive.”