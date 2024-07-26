WATCH: Armoy Clerk of the Course William Munnis reflects on successful opening day of 2024 meeting
Armoy Clerk of the Course William Munnis says the introduction of free practice for the Supersport and Superbike classes this year was a popular decision with the riders.
Friday’s opening day of qualifying and the first Supertwin and Supersport races at the Co Antrim course was successfully completed, despite a delay of over an hour following heavy rain before racing began in the evening.
The main 12-race programme takes place on Saturday, with roads closing at 9am.
