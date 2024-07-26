Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Armoy Clerk of the Course William Munnis says the introduction of free practice for the Supersport and Superbike classes this year was a popular decision with the riders.

Friday’s opening day of qualifying and the first Supertwin and Supersport races at the Co Antrim course was successfully completed, despite a delay of over an hour following heavy rain before racing began in the evening.