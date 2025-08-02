WATCH: Big crowds bask in sunshine as stars turn out for GO Classic Bike Festival Ireland at Bishopscourt
The GO Classic Bike Festival Ireland at Bishopscourt in Co Down attracted big crowds on Saturday on a glorious summer day in Co Down.
The annual event mixes racing for classic and modern machines and features displays of iconic racing machinery and live entertainment.
The festival is also hosting the final Joey 25 Celebration events, including parade laps featuring Joey’s original racing machines.
