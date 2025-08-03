WATCH: Machines prepare for Joey 25 parade laps at Classic Bike Festival Ireland
The GO Classic Bike Festival Ireland hosted the final events of the Joey 25 Celebrations, marking the 25th anniversary of Joey Dunlop’s passing following a racing accident in Estonia in July, 2000.
Many of Joey’s racing machines were ridden in parade laps at Bishopscourt in Co Down by former rivals and friends.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.