WATCH: Michael Dunlop reflects on Isle of Man TT success during special reception to mark his achievements at Stormont
Michael Dunlop says he intends to ensure his legendary family name continues to be held in the ‘highest esteem’ as he targets more victories at the Isle of Man TT after becoming the most successful rider in the event’s history this year.
The Ballymoney man was speaking at a special reception at Parliament Buildings hosted by Communities Minister Gordon Lyons to mark his achievements.
