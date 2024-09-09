WATCH: Michael Dunlop reflects on Isle of Man TT success during special reception to mark his achievements at Stormont

Kyle White
By Kyle White

Sports journalist

Published 9th Sep 2024, 16:46 BST

Michael Dunlop says he intends to ensure his legendary family name continues to be held in the ‘highest esteem’ as he targets more victories at the Isle of Man TT after becoming the most successful rider in the event’s history this year.

The Ballymoney man was speaking at a special reception at Parliament Buildings hosted by Communities Minister Gordon Lyons to mark his achievements.

