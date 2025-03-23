Northern Ireland schoolboy Jack Burrows will remember this moment for the rest of his life after the 15-year-old led current MotoGP World Championship leader Marc Marquez around a lap of the Aspar Circuit in Spain.

Burrows, who rides for his father John’s Burrows Engineering/RK Racing team, was participating in some warm weather testing ahead of the first round of the British Talent Cup at Donington Park from May 16-18.

The Dungannon teenager was riding his Moto3 Honda machine while factory Ducati MotoGP star Marquez was on a Ducati Panigale V2 Supersport bike.

