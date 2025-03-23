WATCH: Northern Ireland schoolboy Jack Burrows leads MotoGP legend Marc Marquez on a lap of the Aspar Circuit in Spain
Burrows, who rides for his father John’s Burrows Engineering/RK Racing team, was participating in some warm weather testing ahead of the first round of the British Talent Cup at Donington Park from May 16-18.
The Dungannon teenager was riding his Moto3 Honda machine while factory Ducati MotoGP star Marquez was on a Ducati Panigale V2 Supersport bike.
Marquez is currently leading the MotoGP World Championship after consecutive victories at the first two rounds in Thailand and Argentina as bids to secure his first world title since 2019 and match Italian Valentino Rossi's seven world titles.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.