WATCH: Northern Ireland schoolboy Jack Burrows leads MotoGP legend Marc Marquez on a lap of the Aspar Circuit in Spain

Kyle White
By Kyle White

News Letter Assistant Sports Editor

Published 23rd Mar 2025, 16:25 BST
Updated 23rd Mar 2025, 17:26 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Northern Ireland schoolboy Jack Burrows will remember this moment for the rest of his life after the 15-year-old led current MotoGP World Championship leader Marc Marquez around a lap of the Aspar Circuit in Spain.

Burrows, who rides for his father John’s Burrows Engineering/RK Racing team, was participating in some warm weather testing ahead of the first round of the British Talent Cup at Donington Park from May 16-18.

The Dungannon teenager was riding his Moto3 Honda machine while factory Ducati MotoGP star Marquez was on a Ducati Panigale V2 Supersport bike.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Marquez is currently leading the MotoGP World Championship after consecutive victories at the first two rounds in Thailand and Argentina as bids to secure his first world title since 2019 and match Italian Valentino Rossi's seven world titles.

SEE ALSO: Northern Ireland teenager Jack Burrows reflects on 'unreal' moment after leading MotoGP superstar Marc Marquez on a lap of the Aspar Circuit

Related topics:Marc MarquezNorthern IrelandSpain

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice