Published 4th Aug 2024, 13:24 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2024, 13:27 BST
The GO Classic Bike Festival at Bishopscourt in Co Down features paddock displays of some famous racing motorcycles from yesteryear.

Now in its fourth year, the festival was attended by Italian motorcycling icon and 15-time Grand Prix world champion Giacomo Agostini, who took part in the parade laps around the 1.8-mile circuit on Saturday and Sunday, August 3-4.

