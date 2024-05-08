WATCH: Peter Hickman's stunning new Swann Yamaha Supertwin machine on show in NW200 paddock
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hickman is among the favourites at the north coast road race this week when he will also ride in the Superstock and Superbike races on his PHR Performance BMW M1000RR, while the 37-year-old has a Trooper Triumph by PHR Performance Supersport machine.
Hickman rides for the FHO Racing team in the British Superbike Championship, Isle of Man TT and Macau Grand Prix but the team decided to skip the North West 200 this year, citing ‘logistical’ challenges with the event taking place between the Oulton Park and Donington Park BSB rounds.
Team owner Faye Ho said last year’s controversy at the North West, when Hickman and team-mate Josh Brookes were prevented from participating in the first Superstock race moments before it was due to start after their carbon wheels were deemed ineligible under MCUI rules, had been ‘taken into consideration’.
BMW’s official BSB and road racing team withdrew from the meeting afterwards, although Hickman was granted permission to ride his own Supersport an and Supertwin bikes.
Aussie Brookes, a two-time British Superbike champion, is not competing at the North West this week.
