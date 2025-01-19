Watch: Standing ovation for Michael Dunlop after Isle of Man TT star announced as Irish Motorcyclist of the Year at Adelaide Irish Motorbike Awards
Michael Dunlop received a rapturous standing ovation when he was announced as the winner of the 2024 Adelaide Irish Motorcyclist of the Year at the Adelaide Irish Motorbike Awards in Belfast on Friday night.
Dunlop was presented with the prestigious Joey Dunlop trophy after seeing off competition from Glenn Irwin, Jack Kennedy, Jonathan Rea, Eugene McManus and Scott Swann to clinch the main accolade.
The 35-year-old made history at the Isle of Man TT last year, winning four races to take over from his uncle Joey as the event’s most successful rider with 29 victories.
Dunlop also picked up the International Road Racer of the Year accolade at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.
