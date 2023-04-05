Portadown’s Ethan Gawley was the overall winner of the 65cc class at Magilligan MX Park.

Portadown’s Ethan Gawley kept his overall winning streak since the winter series intact in the 65cc class.

Despite making a bad start in race one at Magilligan MX Park, he hit the front before the end of the opening lap and led until a crash on the final lap allowed Dublin’s Jamie Larkin through to claim the win, just over a second clear of Gawley at the chequered flag.

Gawley said: “A back-marker closed the door on me and I hit the bank, stalling the bike. By the time I got the bike going again Jamie had too big an advantage and I couldn’t close the gap.”

Ollie Holland (15), Kole Nally (24), Lewis Spratt (21), Bobby Burns (116), Jordan Kinsella (112) and James Egerton (98) at the start of the B/W85 race

In the final two races no one came close to the 10-year-old Seagoe Primary School pupil on the Derryhale Haulage/AK Motorcycles/Fluid Plumbing KTM. At the chequered flag he had nearly a minute’s advantage over his nearest rival Larkin, on both occasions.

In the overall it was Gawley from Larkin with Tyrone’s Caden Brown completing the top three.

The 65 Cadet class was won by Moneymore’s Andrew Anderson with Caleb Duffy and Cole McAulley completing the rostrum.

Omagh’s Lewis Spratt had a nightmare race one in the B/W85 class on the McCullagh’s Centra KTM, with three crashes. The teenager had to push the bike back to the pits after the engine packed in two laps from the finish.

B/W 85 overall winner Bobby Burns is cheered on by pit bike winner Robbie McCullough at Magilligan.

At the front it was Londonderry’s Bobby Burns who ran out a convincing winner over Kole Nally with Armagh’s Ollie Holland third.

Burns was the eventual overall winner in the B/W85s from Holland with Spratt – who still leads the championship – third after winning races two and three on his spare bike.

Magherfelt’s Hayden Gibson had to settle for joint third overall with Daniel Devine in the S/W 85 class on the team GAR GasGas.

The 12-year-old Magherafelt High School pupil was fastest in qualifying and in the opening race had a good lead before a back-marker took him out at the half-way stage. He remounted to finish third behind Devine and Ryan Jackson.

Ryan Jackson (78) was the overall winner of the S/W 85 class at Magilligan MX Park.

A win in race two and eighth in race three after a big crash saw Gibson hang on to his lead in the championship.

It was Ryan Jackson who claimed the overall from John McCann.

Three wins from three starts was good enough for Robbie McCullough to win the overall in the pit bike class. Matthew Smyth and Bradlee Walker completed the rostrum.

Coalisland’s Jack Quinn was the overall winner in the auto 50cc class with two wins and a second. The runner-up was Magherfelt’s Reece Gibson with Jax Knox from Larne completing the rostrum.

The P/W beginners class saw Ballyclare’s Freddie Dubois take the overall win with a victory in race one from Ruban Patton, followed by two second place finishes behind Larne’s Marc Bergin in race two and three.