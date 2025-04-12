Rory McIlroy is back in Masters contention after shooting a six-under-par 66 on Friday | Getty Images

Rory McIlroy isn’t getting too carried away after a second-round 66 propelled him right back into Masters contention.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The world No2 believes there is still plenty of golf left to play before he can even contemplate his chances of securing a maiden green jacket on Sunday evening.

With two rounds in the can, the four-times Major winner sits in a tie for third with Canadian Corey Conners on six-under par.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday’s overnight leader Justin Rose remains top of the tree on eight under, with US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau a stroke further back on minus-seven. Reigning champion Scottie Scheffler sits tied-fifth alongside Shane Lowery, Tyrrell Hatton and Matt McCarty on five-under.

Heading into day two, McIlroy found himself tied for 27th and seven shots behind Rose after two late double bogeys contributed to an opening round of 72.

A fantastic Friday, which included four birdies and an eagle, transformed the narrative around McIlroy’s 17th attempt to add the Masters to his already impressive CV.

But with the momentum now back in his favour, McIlroy insisted now was not the time to get swept away with the wave of emotion that has accompanied his climb back up the standings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked in his post-second-round interview with the media whether he’s already overcome his ‘bumps on the road’ at this year’s Masters, McIlroy responded: ‘Not at all, no.

‘Golf tournaments are so long, and there's so much that can happen, even in the next 36 holes.

‘My mindset (on Friday) was, I shot even par yesterday (Thursday). I probably need to get to somewhere between 12 and 15-under to win this tournament. You know, there is plenty of time to do that. So it’s just about staying patient.

‘It's only halfway. We've got 36 holes to go on a very, very tough golf course. Anything can happen. All I'm focused on is trying to hit a good tee shot in the fairway on the first hole on Saturday.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rory McIlroy fans were once again out in force on day two of the Masters at Augusta | Getty Images

Rory McIlroy’s Saturday tee time at Masters

McIlroy will be paired with Conners on day three (19.30pm BST tee-off time), after the world No21 kept his own Masters hopes alive with a second-round 70 that came after an opening-round four-under par 68.

When asked what he had proven to himself and the world after overcoming those late Thursday woes, McIlroy added: ‘I don't think I proved anything. If anything, I just backed up the belief that I have in myself and the belief that I'm as resilient as anyone else out here.