Rory McIlroy carded a bogey-free 66 at Augusta on Friday to propel himself up the Masters leaderboard | Getty Images

Rory McIlroy produced a scintillating bogey-free round of 66 on Friday to put himself right back into Masters contention.

But he conceded the shot that will define his latest round at Augusta National had him seriously questioning his judgement - with the ball already mid-flight!

The moment in question came at the par-five, dog-leg left 13th, after the world number two’s enormous drive ending up in the pine straw.

The sensible second shot was to lay up and still get away with birdie. But with momentum in his sail after birdies at 10 and 11, the decision was taken to go for it.

It was a leap of faith that paid off, with McIlroy carding an eagle to propel himself to five-under par. But with Thursday’s double bogey at 15 still fresh in the memory after a chip shot that ended up in the pond, there were doubts in his mind as the ball was sent skywards.

Recalling the key moment, the 35-year-old said: ‘I only had, I think, like 189 (yards) to the front. I was between a four and a five-iron, and usually the ball comes out spinnier from the pine straw.

‘I hit a four-iron, and the follow-through, definitely I saved it. I was glad that I hit four-iron.

‘But, yeah, when the ball was in the air, I was like: ‘You idiot, what did you do?”

‘Yeah, I rode my luck a little bit with that second shot, but it was nice to take advantage of it.’

Rory McIlroy explains opening day troubles at 15

Rory McIlroy in Masters action on Friday | Getty Images

McIlroy followed up his eagle with a birdie - his fourth of the day - at 15, the hole that led to his downfall on the opening day as he posted a level-par 72 to leave him seven off Justin Rose’s early lead.

The four-times Major champion reduced that lead to two shots heading into Saturday’s all-important third round as his European Ryder Cup team-mate posted a second-day 71 to retain his position at the top of the s tandings. His 66 - which also included a birdie on the second - also catapulted him up the leaderboard to tied for third, after starting the day tied 27th.

When asked for his thoughts after putting Thursday’s 15th hole demons to bed, McIlroy responded: ‘You know, I hit two good shots into 15 yesterday (Thursday), and I felt like I hit a pretty good chip shot. I was really surprised at not so much the speed - I knew it was a fast chip; I've hit that chip a hundred times around this golf course - it was just more the first bounce was so firm. I mean, that green is so much firmer than any other green.

‘I was obviously surprised that I had done that and I was so frustrated last night because I played so well.

‘But it was a good reminder that you just have to have your wits about you on every single golf shot. And then today, when the second shot was in the air, it was a little touch and go. Even where the ball finished sort of on the slope, I was thinking of running to mark it to make sure it wasn't going to run back down the hill.