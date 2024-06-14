Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Roy Corry’s life of dedication to athletics has been honoured with an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours List.

The 81-year-old from Banbridge has made a truly remarkable contribution to its development in NI over the past 25 years.

His passion and commitment to the sport has played an integral role in the continued development of participation levels in local athletics from grass roots right through to elite senior performance.

Roy has been immersed in athletics from a young age and served for many years as a member of Athletics NI’s Cross Country and Road Running Committee.

He was appointed Treasurer of Athletics NI in 1995, transforming the organisation under his stewardship from a small organisation with two staff and no viable income stream to one which now has over 20 staff and a stable financial base.

He was instrumental in negotiating with Belfast City Council in 1996 for Athletics NI to take over management of the Mary Peters Athletics Track in Belfast.

Serving as Athletics NI’s representative on the UK Athletics Members’ Council and the UK Athletics remuneration committee, Roy always made sure that NI’s interests were kept to the fore.

When he retired from this role in December 2019, he had been the Members’ Council’s longest serving member.

He was appointed Treasurer of the Belfast City Marathon in 1994 and has worked tirelessly to ensure the marathon is on a firm financial footing and caters for the widest range of participants possible.

Roy’s strong background in athletics also meant that the marathon has retained its status as one of the best respected and is recognised by World Athletics as a suitable event to achieve Olympic and other qualifying times.

His dedication to Athletics in NI continues and he is still very much a permanent fixture at all Athletics NI’s events, helping in whatever way he can, whether it be collecting entrance fees at the front gate, marking out Cross Country courses or coordinating the medal presentations.