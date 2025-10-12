A boat bearing the name of Northern Ireland Olympic gold rowing heroine Hannah Scott is launched on River Bann

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons pictured with Olympic Medallist, Hannah Scott, MBE unveiling a boat named in her honour on Sunday October 12 2025

A boat bearing the name of a Northern Ireland Olympic gold-winning female rower has been launched in Coleraine.

The ceremony at Bann Rowing Club in honour Hannah Scott, MBE was attended by Stormont’s Communities minister.

After her success at the Paris Olympic Games last year, Hannah was awarded £20,000 through the Olympic Medallist Fund. She donated her award to Bann Rowing Club, which used the money to buy two single scull boats and a safety boat.

Hannah Scott MBE said: “I was honoured to pass the Olympic Medallist Fund onto Bann Rowing Club as it’s where I grew up and learnt my sporting values. It was my dream to reach the Olympics and not only have I lived my dream, I fulfilled it thanks to the grassroots support of Bann Rowing Club, the amazing volunteers and coaches.

“The amount of athletes that have come out of the club is extraordinary and it deserves this investment because of how much it has given to rowing but taken so little back.

“Also, there is a brilliant cross community relationship within rowing. We have a very successful Rowing Ireland and GB Rowing teams which both benefit from Bann Rowing Club and this money will ensure more people can access the sport for those two teams to be represented by NI athletes.

“Thank you to the minister for this funding which will hopefully open up the pathway for more young people in the future to participate in sport.”

Mr Lyons, who is Communities minister, said: “It is a privilege to join Hannah as she launches a boat, proudly bearing her own name, here at her local club. Hannah’s Olympic Gold stands as a testament to her unwavering commitment, talent and hard work, a journey which started here at Bann Rowing Club and was supported through the dedication of her coaches and teammates who have helped nurture her exceptional talent.

“Hannah’s performances on the world stage were one of the reasons I was determined to support grassroots clubs like this one through the Olympic Medallist Fund, giving those medal winners the opportunity to give back to where their sporting journeys began."

Mr Lyons added: “Through the recently launched Olympic Legacy Fund, I have made a further £1million of funding available to support initiatives to increase participation at grassroots levels for all sports with investment to enhance facilities and provide essential equipment.”

Richard Archibald, Interim CEO, Sport NI, said: “Seeing Hannah here at her local club really highlights the impact sports clubs across Northern Ireland have on our young sportspeople. They play an instrumental role in the development of our athletes, providing opportunities, support and guidance.

“At Sport NI, we are proud to have worked with our Paris Olympic medallists to deliver this funding to their chosen clubs and organisations in recognition of the role they have played in their journey to an Olympic medal.

“Our medallists are an inspiration to young people within their communities and thanks to the Olympic Medallist Fund these organisations can now support the next generation of sporting talent to achieve their potential.”