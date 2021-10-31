Annadale’s first win makes it a clean sweep for Ulster sides

Dale had been tough to beat thus far this season with four draws from five outings, but an elusive victory had proven just out of reach in the Covid-effected 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons.

This success however puts them in the highest they have been since the introduction of the season-long all-Ireland competition, six points clear of the relegation places in seventh place.

Tremlett’s double in the 16th and 20th minutes laid the perfect base for the victory before Owen McElhinney’s fourth of the campaign and an effort from Michael Robson put them out of sight in the second half.

Annadale’s Adam McAllister and David Tremlett celebrate. Picture: Adrian Boehm

It was part of a clean sweep for Ulster sides on the road to Dublin with Lisnagarvey making it four wins in a row with a 3-0 victory over YMCA.

Matthew Nelson and Ollie Kidd had Garvey 2-0 up before the end of the first quarter and the game was settled in the closing quarter by Ben Nelson.

Banbridge, meanwhile, got their second win of the campaign with a 4-3 victory over Corinthian at Whitechurch Park.

It looked set to be comprehensive with Phillip Brown, a Charlie Rowe brace and one more from Alexander Tinney building a 4-0 half-time lead

Max Neill and Chad Futcher pulled goals back to set up a thrilling end.

Guy Sarratt’s penalty corner piledriver 11 minutes from time saw Monkstown end Glenanne’s perfect start to the men’s EY Hockey League season.

It was the only goal of a tightly-fought contest that has seen the Glens come back into range of the likes of Three Rock Rovers and Lisnagarvey while Town strengthened their place in the top four.

Three Rock, meanwhile, are the last remaining unbeaten side following a 6-2 win over Pembroke with Mark Samuel and Evan Jennings both scoring twice in the first half to build a 5-1 lead.

Rovers play Garvey next week in a back match which could see the winners move top of the table.

Meanwhile, Pegasus remain a point clear at the head of the Women’s EY Hockey League table thanks to their 3-1 success against Muckross.

Lucy McKee and Niamh McIvor had given Pegs a healthy lead but a 50th minute corner goal from Laura Hanlon threw it right back into the mix; former Irish captain Alex Speers, though, confirmed the points along with a one-point lead at the head of the table.

Below them, Pembroke and Old Alex are a point back with the former grateful to a single Claire Foley goal in their 1-0 win over Belfast Harlequins.

It was a game of precious few chances and only one penalty corner which the hosts failed to convert late on with Foley’s volleyed rebound handing Pembroke their fourth win of the campaign.

Pembroke will face Pegasus next Saturday in a massive battle at the head of the table.

For Old Alex, Nikki Evans’ first half hat trick put them on course for a 5-2 success against Cork Harlequins, with Lena Tice and Millie O’Donnell weighing in with corner strikes; Ruby Walsh and Leah O’Shea’s well-taken replies got Harlequins on the board.

Zara Delany’s pair saw Railway Union win an excellent contest against UCD 2-1 with the students producing a rousing late fightback with Sophie Thomas getting one back but they could not beat Riona Norton again.