Antrim's Katelynn McCracken in silver medal joy at international karate event
The Copenhagen Open in Denmark attracted a field of fighters representing 21 nations.
Around 1,000 entries signed up for the tournament, with McCracken making progress past the preliminary rounds to face Vanessa Emerslund Henriksen of the host nation in the final.
“Katelynn trains up to six days a week, supplemented with regular competition experience,” said former international fighter and World Karate Federation coach James Brunton. “She is at the top of her game and is on the cusp of more international titles in the future.”
McCracken and champion Emerslund Heriksen were joined on the medal rostrum at the Copenhagen Open by joint bronze winners Alberto Skjoldager (Denmark) and Ola Abeid (Sweden).
McCracken finished last year’s British International Open Karate Championships with gold and is aiming to build on her continued progress following a bright start to 2025.
The Copenhagen Open entry list included competitors on behalf of following nations: Andorra, Belgium, Denmark, England, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Scotland, Slovakia, Sweden and Ukraine.
Antrim Karate Club meetings take place every Wednesday and Friday night at Antrim Forum from 7-9 o’clock.
For further information on McCracken’s progress or the club contact Gary on 07999015569 or visit www.irishkarate.com.
