Antrim Karate Club's Katelynn McCracken (left, silver) on the Copenhagen Open medal rostrum with, from left, Vanessa Emerslund Heriksen (gold) plus Alberto Skjoldager and Ola Abeid (joint bronze). (Photo by Antrim Karate Club)

Antrim’s Katelynn McCracken lifted silver at her opening international karate event of 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Copenhagen Open in Denmark attracted a field of fighters representing 21 nations.

Around 1,000 entries signed up for the tournament, with McCracken making progress past the preliminary rounds to face Vanessa Emerslund Henriksen of the host nation in the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Katelynn trains up to six days a week, supplemented with regular competition experience,” said former international fighter and World Karate Federation coach James Brunton. “She is at the top of her game and is on the cusp of more international titles in the future.”

McCracken and champion Emerslund Heriksen were joined on the medal rostrum at the Copenhagen Open by joint bronze winners Alberto Skjoldager (Denmark) and Ola Abeid (Sweden).

McCracken finished last year’s British International Open Karate Championships with gold and is aiming to build on her continued progress following a bright start to 2025.

The Copenhagen Open entry list included competitors on behalf of following nations: Andorra, Belgium, Denmark, England, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Scotland, Slovakia, Sweden and Ukraine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Antrim Karate Club meetings take place every Wednesday and Friday night at Antrim Forum from 7-9 o’clock.