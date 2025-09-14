Belfast’s Lewis Crocker hailed his victory over Irish rival Paddy Donovan as "the greatest night of my life” after clinching the vacant IBF welterweight title by split decision in his home city on Saturday.

Crocker knocked down Donovan twice during a gripping 12-round contest – the second between the two fighters this year – at Windsor Park.

Those knockdowns were to prove crucial in a rematch in which Donovan was often the busier and threw the most punches, but did not land enough telling blows.

Crocker, who won the contest 111-115, 114-112, 114-113, told BBC Radio 5 Live: “What a dream come true, that’s everything I’ve ever pictured in my life.

Belfast's Lewis Crocker celebrates with his belt after winning the IBF World Welterweight title against Paddy Donovan at Windsor Park. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

“This is the greatest night of my life. Nothing will compare to this.

“There’s so much emotion now, it’s crazy. This is my dream, I’m world champion.

“No-one gave me a shot, but I wasn’t hurt at all in that fight. I did it.”

Crocker said he had proven his doubters wrong after “nobody gave me a chance”.

"Nobody gave me a chance in this fight, nobody," the new IBF welterweight said.

"But I want to say all the people who gave me stick after the last fight, when you write your post tomorrow make sure you write 'Lewis Crocker world champion!'"

During the post-fight press conference later, Crocker paid tribute to Donovon after two gruelling bouts against the Limerick fighter.

“Paddy's a great fighter,” he said. “I saw articles in the build-up saying he could be the greatest Irish fighter of all time.

"That's how much people were building this guy up, and nobody was giving me a chance, so it was good to prove people wrong."

Crocker has followed in the footsteps of Belfast great Carl Frampton by securing a hugely popular win to be crowned champion at Northern Ireland's national stadium and described the achievement as “everything I’ve ever dreamed of”.

"You just witnessed a kid who changed his life tonight," the 28-year-old told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"There are massive opportunities going forward. And I have the pleasure of having Carl Frampton ringside, I was here at his fight [against Luke Jackson in 2018] and to bring big nights back to Belfast is everything I've ever dreamed of."

Donovan had been the better fighter when the pair met in what had been a world-title eliminator earlier this year, but was controversially disqualified for punching after the bell.

A rematch was granted but this time the prize was greater, with the title actually on the line after being vacated by American Jaron Ennis.

The Limerick fighter found Crocker a different proposition second time around.

After a cagey, tactical start, Crocker first sent Donovan to the canvas in the third round.

Donovan recovered well and looked to be getting on top when Crocker floored him again with a left hook in the fifth round.