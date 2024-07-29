Chance for NI cricket clubs to win £1000

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The clock is ticking for cricket clubs across Northern Ireland if they want to have a chance of winning a £1,000 cash prize this summer, as part of a KP Snacks (NI) campaign to support its partnership with blockbuster cricket competition The Hundred.

Exclusively in Northern Ireland,KP Snacks (NI) is offering local cricket clubs, at all levels, the chance to run away with £1000 towards much needed cricket gear and equipment.

But organisers are urging clubs not to miss out as the closing date for submissions is fast approaching – with all entries to be received no later than 12 noon on Friday August 2nd, 2024.

To be in with a chance of winning, clubs from all across Northern Ireland are invited to email [email protected] and explain, in no more than 500 words, why they deserve to win £1,000 and how they would propose using the money to benefit their club or develop cricket in their area.

Howzat! John Baxter and Ricky Watts of KP Snacks are giving NI cricket clubs the chance to win £1000

As the Official Team Partner for The Hundred, which runs from July 23 to August 18, KP Snacks is reaching out to local communities and encouraging more people to get active through cricket this summer.

Ricky Watts, KP Snacks Business Account Manager (Northern Ireland), said: “The Hundred has just started but the chance for local clubs in NI to win £1,000 will soon be gone. We really don’t want anyone to miss out, and we know lots of people go on holiday at this time of year, so we thought we’d remind everyone that the deadline for entries closes at 12 noon on Friday August 2.

"Cricket is a sport that brings communities together and at KP Snacks, we are passionate about building interest in the game AND getting people – and families – active through cricket, which in turn can have a positive mental and physical impact on those who play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are committed to helping clubs grow and thrive, and we know that this £1,000 prize will provide valuable resources for clubs at levels to enhance their facilities, purchase new equipment, and run training or community outreach programs” he added.

A Hundred-themed on-pack promotion is currently running which gives shoppers the chance to win a Grand Prize of £10,000 or one of over a hundred daily £100 cash prizes – as well as cricket sets and vouchers for The Hundred shop. Available in stores now, the promotion is running across a selection of leading KP Snacks brands that feature on the shirts of the teams competing in The Hundred.

The Hundred is an action-packed televised 100-ball cricket tournament featuring world-class players and massive names from around the world, with eight women's and men's teams competing over four weeks.