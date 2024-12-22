Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

City of Armagh booked their place in the Senior Cup semi-finals by eliminating holders Instonians in a tight tussle at Shaw’s Bridge in a weather-affected game.

Chri Parker’s side prevailed 20-10, outscoring their hosts by three tries to two and the coach was naturally pleased to come through a tricky tie.

Parker said: “To come to Shaw’s Bridge at any stage is really difficult, especially with the form Instonians are in and the crest of a wave that they are on, so I’m absolutely delighted.

“We didn’t really stick to the game plan in the first half but in the second half the boys really bought into the game plan and got the rewards from it.

Lewis Finlay had the final say for Armagh as Chris Parker's side beat holders Instonians to seal their place in the semi-finals of the Senior Cup

“I thought first half we didn’t kick the ball enough and overplayed too much. I thought second half we kept the ball really well into the wind and managed it very well, so we were really pleased with how that went, and the boys just physically stood up really well.”

An Andrew Willis try with the last play of the first half gave Armagh a 10-point lead at the break.

Parker added: “We had blown a few opportunities in that first half so to get over and get that bit of a cushion, and get more than a score ahead was really important.

“I felt we were more clinical in the second half when we got into the 22 and you are not going to get too many chances into a gale like that.

“I thought the pack fronted up really well and Lewis (Finlay) gave us a lot of control around that half back area.”

Armagh have already won the Ulster Senior League this season but Parker knows they is a long way to go before achieving the double in the year the club celebrates it’s 150th anniversary.

“A league and cup double would be great, but we have a semi-final to navigate first,” he said. “It would just be nice to get a home draw and see where that takes us.”

Armagh got off to a poor start as winger Dylan Nelson was yellow-carded in the first minute, but despite their numerical disadvantage they took the lead with a Kyle Faloon penalty.

Instonians hit back with hooker Neil Saulters being propelled over from a maul for an unconverted try.

Armagh regained the lead when out-half Rocky Olsen nipped over from close range and Faloon converted.

Willis gave the visitors a 15-5 half-time lead.

After the break Ruairi O’Farrell crossed for Inst, but Lewis Finlay’s try sealed it for Armagh.

Ballynahinch eased into the last four with a 24-0 win over Malone at Gibson Park.

All Hinch’s points came in the first half. Ruairi Meharg went over for the game’s opening try on 10 minutes.

Matthew Booth bagged a brace of tries both converted by Conor Rankin, and Bradley Luney added a fourth try before the break.

Banbridge reached the semi final after Rainey conceded their tie.

Ballyclare will face Dungannon in the remaining quarter final on January 4.