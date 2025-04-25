CJ van der Walt believes Carrickfergus have a 'point to prove' and reveals motivation for staying after Premier League relegation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Carrickfergus captain CJ van der Walt knows his side have a “point to prove” after last season’s shock Premier League relegation – but insists they aren’t taking Section One success for granted this term.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Middle Road outfit had enjoyed a nine-year top-flight stay and played their part in a classic Challenge Cup final against Waringstown only 12 months before dropping into Section One after winning just three of 15 league matches in 2024.

They’ll be targeting an immediate return – a bid which has been boosted by skipper van der Walt committing and the arrival of overseas player Atish Varape, who topped the Section One run charts last season with a stunning 1,222 (six centuries) for Donacloney Mill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's not what we wanted or at the start of last season thought was going to happen, but it has and it's now a matter of coming back from it,” said van der Walt. “It's a new challenge and a new environment for us.

Carrickfergus captain CJ van der Walt. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker)

"We have to make things right and try to work back to where we want to be.

"You have to reset, regroup, rebuild and then work your way back up.

"Promotion is our main aim but we aren't going in thinking 'we've just came out of the Premier League so we're the best'. That's certainly not what we're doing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are going to be some real challenges in this league but our aim is to put right what went wrong last season.

"I would say coming from the Premier League we will be favourites, but that comes with pressure.

"We have a point to prove but nobody thinks this is going to be a walk in the park.”

Having gained Inter-Provincial experience and impressed in the Premier League, a number of top-flight clubs would have been interested in acquiring van der Walt’s services, but he says there’s a job to be done at Carrick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've walked a long road with Carrick,” he added. “Some of the boys when I first got here helped me out a lot in getting me on my feet, making friends and made me feel at home.

"We've been in a Challenge Cup final together, we've experienced the highs and the lows.

"As captain, the first year went really well for us in getting to the final and then the second year we got relegated so I feel there's still a job to be done.