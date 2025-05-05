Competition time for Mossley Mill and Three Mile Water anglers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On May 3, Mossley Mill and Three Mile Water Angling Association held a fly fishing competition "The Mayors Cup" in aid of the Alzheimer's Society N.I. raising over £700 for the charity.

This annual, catch and release, competition is always held in a friendly manner with plenty of banter and laughs, to be given and had, with the successful landing of a fish cheered and a loss of a fish jeered.

The competition is held over two hours with position changes every 40 minutes. A strong wind on the day made fly fishing challenging but it was the same for all the competitors. As always barbless hooks were used and careful monitoring of the safe handling and return of any fish caught done.

Winner on the day was Nigel Crothers who was presented with a trophy and a fly reel kindly donated by Mid Antrim Angling Centre Ballymena.

The Mayors Cup Competition gets underway.

Second place went to David North who received a £30 voucher donated by Shelly's Deli, Newtownabbey with third place going to John Gillyland who received a quantity of flies donated by David Mawhinney. All the prizes were presented by our chairman Mr Paul Beggs.