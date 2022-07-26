Four Team NI athletes ruled out of Commonwealth Games

Cyclist Lydia Boylan.

Cyclists JB Murphy and Lydia Boylan, boxer Damien Sullivan and marathon runner Paul Pollock will all miss out on the Games in Birmingham through injury.

An official Team NI statement issued yesterday said: “Our thoughts are with the four athletes as they deal with the disappointment of missing out on Commonwealth Games participation. We wish them well as they go through rehabilitation, and we hope to see Paul, JB and Lydia on a start line sometime soon.

“Damien has already announced his retirement. He has been a fantastic servant to both Boxing and Commonwealth Sport.

“We wish him every success as he spends time with his family before embarking on a new career path.”