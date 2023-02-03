Multiple world record holder and Paralympic superstar Bethany Firth OBE has become an ambassador for local charity, Action Mental Health.

The 26-year-old from Seaforde, Co Down, who competes in the S14 classification for athletes with an intellectual impairment, clinched a gold when she was just 16-years-old in the S14 100m Backstroke at London 2012 when representing Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, Bethany has filled the past decade with sporting success while overcoming challenges.

Follow Bethany Firth on Instagram @bethany_firth or follow Action Mental Health on @action_mental_health.

Swimming has changed her life, taking her to events across the world such as Funchal, Rio de Janeiro, Madeira, Montreal, and Berlin and all around the UK and Ireland.

Bethany’s winning haul includes two golds and two silvers at Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

Last year she managed to take home five gold medals at the world championships, a gold in the Commonwealth Games, all whilst getting married.

Commenting on becoming an ambassador with Action Mental Health, Bethany speaks candidly about her disability, which causes short-term memory loss and affects daily life:

“No matter what mental hurdles you face in sport and daily life, I think it is so important to talk about mental health within sport. When people compete at the highest level they may also be susceptible to mental health issues. I think it’s important to make people aware of this. Becoming an Action Mental Health Ambassador will help me to help others, which is something really close to my heart.”

Continuing she added: “Sport completely changed me. I was shy and afraid of people knowing about my disability. My confidence increased with swimming and not just the assumed physical benefits but the great mental boost sport offers up as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Action Mental Health’s Head of Communications and Fundraising, Jonathan Smyth welcomed Bethany into the AMH family: “We are delighted to have Bethany join us as an

Ambassador for Action Mental Health. Bethany has been a leading ambassador for sport in Northern Ireland for many years and is a true inspiration to many people right across the country. Bethany is also extremely passionate about promoting positive mental health and the benefits which sport and being active can bring to people of all ages. She is also very focused on highlighting the mental health challenges which people can face and the need for people to seek support when they need it. We look forward to working alongside Bethany to help raise awareness of these crucial issues.”

Bethany has a big 2023 ahead of her as she will look to use home advantage to her benefit when the Para Swimming World Championships is hosted in Manchester July 31-August 6.